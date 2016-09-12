FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares fall on fears U.S. Fed may raise rates soon
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall on fears U.S. Fed may raise rates soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1.5 percent on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets lower, on revived prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as next week.

The broader NSE index ended down 1.7 percent at 8,715.60 after declining as much as 1.89 percent, while the benchmark BSE index closed 1.54 percent lower at 28,353.54 after shedding up to 1.9 percent earlier in the day.

Both the indexes posted their worst intraday fall since June 24.

Indian stock markets will be closed on Sept. 13 for a public holiday.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.