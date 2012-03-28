Indian shares provisionally end down

MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday, with lenders leading the losses, as worries over higher cost of funds and heavy government borrowing in the fiscal first-half weighed on investor sentiments.

Top lender State Bank of India along with private-sector lender ICICI Bank and state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) led the fall.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 119.77 points at 17,137.59. The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.9 percent lower at 5195.85. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)