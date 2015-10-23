Indian stocks rise for fourth straight week

MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended about 1 percent higher on Friday to mark their fourth consecutive week of gains, tracking global markets that rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday signaled its readiness to inject more stimulus.

Snapping a two-day losing streak, the BSE index ended 0.67 percent higher. It ended up 0.94 percent for the week.

The NSE index rose 0.53 percent. the index has gained 0.7 percent for the week.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)