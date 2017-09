MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, recording their lowest close in little over two weeks, as the U.S. Federal Reserve revived market expectations that it may raise interest rates by the end of the year.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.75 percent lower while the NSE index lost 0.73 percent, marking their lowest close since Oct 14.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)