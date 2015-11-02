FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks extend losing streak; Coffee Day slumps on debut
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks extend losing streak; Coffee Day slumps on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index broke below the 8,000 level for the first time since Oct. 1, logging a sixth consecutive losing session after a private survey showed the manufacturing sector cooled to its slowest in nearly two years in October.

Market debutant Coffee Day Enterprises, the operator of India’s biggest coffee chain, slumped 17.6 percent below its IPO price of 328 rupees as investors fretted over a generous price tag they said underestimated concerns around its complex structure.

The benchmark BSE index lost 0.37 percent and closed at 26,559.15.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.19 percent at 8,050.80, after hitting an intraday low of 7,995.60.

For additional stocks coverage see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

