Indian stocks close at over 1-month low; Bihar exit polls eyed
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks close at over 1-month low; Bihar exit polls eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at five-week lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve Governor reiterated the possibility of raising interest rates in December, while caution ahead of Bihar state exit polls accelerated the selloff.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.94 percent, closing at its lowest level since Oct 1.

The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower, also closing at its lowest level since Oct 1. The index has booked losses in eight out of the last nine sessions.

Both indices marked their biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
