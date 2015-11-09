FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian stocks recover but end lower on BJP's Bihar poll defeat
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks recover but end lower on BJP's Bihar poll defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered from over 2 percent lows but still ended in the red on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heavy defeat in Bihar’s state elections raised concerns the government would struggle to pass policy reforms.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.55 percent lower after falling as much as 2.32 percent while the broader NSE index ended 0.49 percent lower after falling as much as 2.35 percent earlier in the day.

Gains in auto and consumer goods stocks helped cushion losses in financial and pharmaceutical stocks.

Both indices hit their lowest intra-day level since Sept. 29 and have booked losses in 10 out of 11 sessions.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.