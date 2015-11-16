FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE posts biggest single-day percentage gain in a month
November 16, 2015

India's NSE posts biggest single-day percentage gain in a month

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index bounced back to post its biggest single-day percentage gain in a month on local media reports that the government would discuss a roadmap to roll out the proposed goods and services tax (GST) next month.

The government plans to implement GST, India’s most ambitious tax reform in decades, from April 1 next year.

The broader NSE index gained 0.57 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct.16.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.58 percent higher, recording its biggest percentage gain in a day since Oct. 23.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
