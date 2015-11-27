FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks gain for second straight week
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks gain for second straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Friday, recording a second straight week of gains, as hopes the government would look for a compromise with opposition leaders to pass a key reform on goods and services tax (GST) lifted sentiment.

The broader NSE index gained 0.75 percent, recording a gain of 1.1 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.65 percent, marking a gain of 1 percent for the week.

For the midday report, please click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

