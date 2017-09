MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday as lenders such as State Bank of India declined on caution ahead of the unveiling of a new methodology for calculating lending rates while broader sentiment was also hit by continued worries about a U.S. rate hike.

The broader NSE index ended 0.3 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.2 percent.

