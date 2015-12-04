Indian shares fall for third day amid global sell-off

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday and posted their third straight session of declines, tracking a global sell-off on disappointment over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) stimulus measures.

The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.96 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.

For the week, the BSE index lost 1.87 percent while the NSE fell 2 percent, snapping two straight weeks of gains.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)