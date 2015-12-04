FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares fall for third day amid global sell-off
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares fall for third day amid global sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday and posted their third straight session of declines, tracking a global sell-off on disappointment over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) stimulus measures.

The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.96 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.

For the week, the BSE index lost 1.87 percent while the NSE fell 2 percent, snapping two straight weeks of gains.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.