Indian shares gain more than 1 pct, snap 3-day losing streak
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
January 19, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares gain more than 1 pct, snap 3-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak as beaten-down banking and financial stocks and Reliance Industries recovered, while sentiment was also supported by hopes for stimulus measures in China.

The broader NSE index rose 1.14 percent, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since Dec. 17. The benchmark BSE index gained 1.21 percent.

Reliance Industries rose 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
