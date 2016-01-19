Indian shares gain more than 1 pct, snap 3-day losing streak

MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak as beaten-down banking and financial stocks and Reliance Industries recovered, while sentiment was also supported by hopes for stimulus measures in China.

The broader NSE index rose 1.14 percent, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since Dec. 17. The benchmark BSE index gained 1.21 percent.

Reliance Industries rose 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)