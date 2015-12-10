Indian stocks end 6-day losing streak

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended nearly 1 percent higher on Thursday ending a six-session losing streak, as investors bought into beaten down shares even as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.93 percent higher while the benchmark BSE index was up 0.86 percent at close.

Both indices marked their biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov. 19.

