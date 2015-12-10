FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks end 6-day losing streak
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks end 6-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended nearly 1 percent higher on Thursday ending a six-session losing streak, as investors bought into beaten down shares even as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.93 percent higher while the benchmark BSE index was up 0.86 percent at close.

Both indices marked their biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov. 19.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
