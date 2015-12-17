REFILE-Indian stocks mark biggest single-day gain in nearly 1 month

(Corrects to remove ‘Urgent’ tag from headline)

MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained over 1 percent on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day gain in about a month after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade and signalled its tightening cycle would be “gradual.”

The broader NSE index and the benchmark BSE index gained 1.21 percent each, recording their biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov. 19.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)