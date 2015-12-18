FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks end lower but mark biggest weekly gain in over 2 months
December 18, 2015

Indian stocks end lower but mark biggest weekly gain in over 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Indian stocks fell on Friday after the government cut its growth forecast, but indexes recorded their biggest weekly gains in more than two months after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates without any disruptions to global markets.

The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower after rising for four consecutive sessions.

For the week, it gained about 2 percent, its biggest since the week ended on Oct. 9.

The benchmark BSE index lost 1.1 percent at close but gained 1.9 percent for the week, also its biggest weekly gain since Oct. 9.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

