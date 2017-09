MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian stocks rose about 1 percent on Monday along with their Asian counterparts while aggressive buying by domestic funds also lent support to the market.

The broader NSE index ended 0.93 percent higher while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.85 percent at close.

