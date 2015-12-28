Indian stocks close at highest in nearly 4 weeks

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks gained nearly one percent on Monday to post their highest close in nearly four weeks, led by renewed buying in financial and pharma stocks although volumes were thin in the year-end holiday season and ahead of F&O expiry on Thursday.

The broader NSE index rose 0.82 percent to close at 7,925.15, its highest close since Dec. 2.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.76 percent to end at 26,034.13, also its highest close since Dec. 2.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)