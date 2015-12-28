FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian stocks close at highest in nearly 4 weeks
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks close at highest in nearly 4 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks gained nearly one percent on Monday to post their highest close in nearly four weeks, led by renewed buying in financial and pharma stocks although volumes were thin in the year-end holiday season and ahead of F&O expiry on Thursday.

The broader NSE index rose 0.82 percent to close at 7,925.15, its highest close since Dec. 2.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.76 percent to end at 26,034.13, also its highest close since Dec. 2.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.