Indian shares close in green but end 2015 with losses

MUMBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended 0.6 percent higher in choppy trade on Thursday, marking an end to the December derivatives series, but posted their first yearly loss in four.

The broader NSE index ended 0.63 percent higher, above the psychologically important 7,900 mark. The index has lost 4.06 percent this year after three consecutive years of gains.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.61 percent to end above the crucial 26,000 level. The index has lost 5.03 percent this year, its first annual loss since 2011.

