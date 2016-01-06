FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2016 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks extend losses for 3rd session, close at 3-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian stocks closed at their lowest level in three weeks as worries over a weak Chinese yuan and escalating geo-political tensions in Asia after North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb weighed on markets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.56 percent lower while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.68 percent at close, marking their lowest close since Dec. 15 and a third straight session of losses.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
