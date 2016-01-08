Indian stocks stabilise but post worst weekly performance since Nov'11

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares stabilised on Friday as investors bought stocks battered in the previous session, although wild swings in Chinese markets this week pushed Indian equities to record their worst weekly performance since November 2011.

The broader NSE index ended 0.44 percent higher but lost about 4.54 percent during the week.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.33 percent at close, but shed 4.7 percent during the week. Both the NSE and BSE have recorded their worst weekly performance since Nov. 18, 2011.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)