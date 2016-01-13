Indian stocks snap 2-day losing streak, Reliance leads recovery

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian stocks snapped a two-day losing streak to end nearly 1 percent higher in a highly volatile day where stocks recovered from over 1-1/2-year lows led by strong buying in heavyweight Reliance Industries .

The broader NSE index ended 0.69 percent higher after falling as much as 1.13 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.7 percent at close after losing as much as 1.19 percent earlier.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)