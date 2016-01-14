Indian shares end lower in highly volatile trade

MUMBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indian stocks fell on Thursday in a highly volatile day, where the BSE index swung about 545 points, as stocks mirrored falls in Asia and Europe while better-than-expected earnings from Infosys helped cushion losses.

The broader NSE index ended 0.34 percent lower after rising as much as 0.56 percent earlier in the day. The index fell as much as 1.57 percent earlier.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.33 percent lower after rising as much as 0.66 percent. It fell as much as 1.53 percent.

