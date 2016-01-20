FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BSE loses Modi momentum as global woes drag index to 2014 levels
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

India's BSE loses Modi momentum as global woes drag index to 2014 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended at a fresh 20-month low on Wednesday dropping to their weakest since before the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing concerns the country will be hit hard by the growing turmoil in global markets.

The broader NSE index ended 1.69 percent lower, its lowest close since May 30, 2014.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.71 percent, its lowest close since May 15, 2014. Both indexes fell as much as 2.6 percent each earlier in the session.

** For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.