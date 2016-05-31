Indian shares edge down, still end May as Asia's best

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged down on Tuesday after five consecutive sessions of gains as investors took profits, but indexes were still up for a third straight month, outperforming all regional markets.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent to end at 26,667.96, but gained 4.1 percent this month.

In dollar terms, the index rose 4 percent in May, overtaking the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index as the best performer in the region this month, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The broader NSE index fell 0.22 percent to 8,160.10. (Reporting by Manoj B Rawal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)