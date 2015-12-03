FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post biggest single-day fall in over 2 weeks
December 3, 2015 / 10:24 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares post biggest single-day fall in over 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, their biggest single-day percentage fall in more than two weeks after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the case for an interest rate hike later this month.

The broader NSE index ended 0.85 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.89 percent, their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

