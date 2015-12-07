FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks record losses for fourth consecutive day
December 7, 2015

Indian stocks record losses for fourth consecutive day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares recorded a fourth straight session of losses on Monday as cigarette maker ITC slumped 7 percent in its biggest fall in nine months on worries about a “sin” tax, while oil producers fell after OPEC left output targets unchanged.

Indexes hit their lowest since Nov. 18, with the broader NSE index ending 0.21 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index shed 0.42 percent at close.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
