Indian shares rise for second session on Tata Motors, global markets
March 14, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Indian shares rise for second session on Tata Motors, global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Monday, led by Tata Motors after it posted robust sales for February and on improved global risk appetite after gains on Wall Street and in Europe last week.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.35 percent at 24,804.28, while the broader NSE index rose 0.38 percent to end at 7,538.75.

Tata Motors rose 3.4 percent, posting its second session of gains, after the auto maker said on Friday global wholesale sales in February, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, grew 17 percent from last year.

For the midday report see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

