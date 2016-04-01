Indian stocks fall; post first weekly loss in five

April 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, posting their first weekly loss in five, as investors braced for yet another weak quarter of earnings and after a torrid session in Asia following tepid Japan business sentiment data.

The broader NSE index fell 0.33 percent to end at 7,713.05, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.28 percent to close at 25,269.64, retreating from a nearly three-month high hit on Thursday.

The BSE index fell 0.27 percent for the week, after four straight weekly gains, while the NSE index eased 0.04 percent.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)