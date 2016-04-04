FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge higher on global cues, RBI policy awaited
April 4, 2016

Indian shares edge higher on global cues, RBI policy awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, tracking gains in Asian equities following an upbeat U.S. jobs report, but caution prevailed a day before the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting at which it is expected to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points.

The broader NSE index rose 0.59 percent to end at 7,758.80, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.51 percent to close at 25,399.65.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
