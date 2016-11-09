FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India stock futures fall 1.7 pct after government abolishes larger banknotes
November 9, 2016 / 2:02 AM / 10 months ago

India stock futures fall 1.7 pct after government abolishes larger banknotes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The SGX India Nifty futures contract fell 1.7 percent in early trade in Singapore on Wednesday, indicating losses for Indian stock markets after a surprise move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish larger denomination banknotes.

Nearly 40 percent of India's economy is driven by small- and medium-sized enterprises that largely run on cash transactions. Economists said the move could impact these businesses, and in turn have a knock-on effect on economic growth.

"This will have a massive impact on the economy and crimp spending across-the-board," said one Mumbai-based broker.

On Tuesday, Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session as investors were cautiously optimistic that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. elections. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
