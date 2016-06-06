FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower ahead of RBI policy meet
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end lower ahead of RBI policy meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Monday, snapping three days of gains, as caution prevailed a day before the central bank’s decision on policy rates and ahead of a number of global risk events this month, including a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The broader NSE fell 0.24 percent to 8,201.05 points after gaining 0.74 percent over the previous three sessions.

The benchmark BSE index also lost 0.24 percent.

Both indexes had touched their highest levels since late October on Friday.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
