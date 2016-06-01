FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares hit 7-mth high on positive GDP data
June 1, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares hit 7-mth high on positive GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to their strongest level since late October on Wednesday as firms reliant on consumer demand, such as cigarette maker ITC, advanced on data showing the economy grew faster than expected in the March quarter.

The broader NSE index ended 0.24 percent higher at 8,179.95, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.17 percent at 26,713.93.

Shares of ITC closed nearly 3 percent higher, after rising as much as 3.18 percent to their highest level since Feb. 28, 2015 earlier in the session.

Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

