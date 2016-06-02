FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Indian shares hit 7-mth high after late rally; Coal India jumps
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 10:56 AM / in a year

Indian shares hit 7-mth high after late rally; Coal India jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a seven-month high on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses, as stocks such as Coal India Ltd rose on firmer commodity prices, while sentiment was also underpinned by hopes about the economy.

The broader NSE index ended 0.48 percent higher at 8,218.95, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.48 percent at 26,843.14, after earlier falling as much as 0.3 percent each.

Both the indexes touched their highest since late October.

Shares of Coal India ended up 3.42 percent, their highest close in more than two months, after the company raised coal prices. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.