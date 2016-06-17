Indian shares end nearly flat for week amid easing Brexit fears

June 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday as campaigning for Britain’s EU membership vote next week was suspended after the killing of a pro-“Remain” politician, easing fears of an exit, though indexes ended flat for the week after recently volatile trading.

The BSE index rose 0.38 percent to 26,625.91, while the broader NSE index rose 0.36 percent to 8,170.20.

For the week, both indexes ended virtually unchanged.

