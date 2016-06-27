FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares end higher in choppy trade; Brexit still weighs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher in choppy trade; Brexit still weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose slightly in choppy trade on Monday as forecast of an extended monsoon season sent cement makers and agriculture-related firms higher, offsetting lingering concerns from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.08 percent at 8,094.70, after falling as much as 4.15 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day percentage fall since Feb. 11.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.02 percent higher at 26,402.96.

Cement makers were among the top gainers, with UltraTech Cement Ltd gaining nearly 3.22 percent and ACC Ltd rising 2.1 percent.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.