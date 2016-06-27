Indian shares end higher in choppy trade; Brexit still weighs

June 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose slightly in choppy trade on Monday as forecast of an extended monsoon season sent cement makers and agriculture-related firms higher, offsetting lingering concerns from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.08 percent at 8,094.70, after falling as much as 4.15 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day percentage fall since Feb. 11.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.02 percent higher at 26,402.96.

Cement makers were among the top gainers, with UltraTech Cement Ltd gaining nearly 3.22 percent and ACC Ltd rising 2.1 percent.

