Indian shares rise on monsoon hopes, but volumes thin
June 28, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Indian shares rise on monsoon hopes, but volumes thin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday as the good progress of monsoon rains lifted consumer goods makers such as Hindustan Unilever that depend on the rural economy, though trading volumes were thin due to continued concerns about the Brexit fallout.

The broader NSE index ended 0.41 percent higher at 8,127.85, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.46 percent higher at 26,524.55.

Shares of ITC Ltd rose as much as 2.84 percent to their highest since February 2015, while Hindustan Unilever gained up to 3.62 percent.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

