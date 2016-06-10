FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post first weekly loss in three
June 10, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares post first weekly loss in three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, marking their first weekly loss in three, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week and a vote in Britain later this month about whether to leave the European Union.

The BSE index fell 0.48 percent to 26,635.75, falling 0.77 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index declined 0.41 percent to 8,170.05, down 0.62 percent this week.

For midday report see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
