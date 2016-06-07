Indian shares end higher as cenbank leaves rates unchanged

June 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday after the country's central bank kept key rates unchanged, but said it would remain "accommodative" as it keeps a watch on inflation levels.

The broader NSE index closed 0.8 percent higher at 8,266.45, after touching its highest since Oct. 26.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.87 percent at 27,009.67, breaching the 27,000 mark for the first time since Oct. 29.

Both indexes had ended lower on Monday.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose as much as 4.6 percent, touching a 6-week high on a fund-raising plan. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)