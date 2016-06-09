India's BSE index falls most in three weeks

June 9 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest single-day fall in three weeks, as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while Infosys slumped on worries about its outlook.

The BSE index dropped 0.95 percent to 26,763.46, retreating from a seven-month high hit in the previous session, and posting its biggest single-day percentage fall since May 19.

The broader NSE index declined 0.84 percent to 8,203.60.

Infosys shares fell 4.3 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)