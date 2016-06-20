FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rise as Brexit fears ease; rupee weakens
June 20, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Indian shares rise as Brexit fears ease; rupee weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, tracking a rally in global markets after polls showed support for Britain staying in the European Union regaining momentum before this week's referendum, while software services exporters such as Infosys rallied after the rupee weakened.

Sentiment was also boosted in afternoon trade after India announced sweeping reforms to rules on foreign direct investment, opening up its defence and civil aviation sectors among other measures.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd surged as much as 7.3 percent.

The gains came even as the rupee and bonds weakened after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Saturday unexpectedly said he would leave at the end of his tenure in September.

The BSE index rose 0.91 percent to 26,866.92, while the broader NSE index closed 0.84 percent higher at 8,238.50.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
