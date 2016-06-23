Indian shares end higher as Britons vote on EU referendum

June 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed two sessions of losses to close higher on Thursday as poll booths opened for Britons to vote on a referendum about whether or not to exit the European Union.

The BSE index ended 0.88 percent higher at 27,002.22, while the broader NSE index rose 0.81 percent to 8,270.45.

Reliance Communications said late in the afternoon that a deal with Aircel will be announced shortly, triggering shares to rise as much as 5.77 percent.

