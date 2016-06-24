FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares close 2 pct lower after Britain votes to exit EU
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Indian shares close 2 pct lower after Britain votes to exit EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Friday, their biggest single-day percentage fall since Feb. 11, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, sending global markets sharply lower.

The NSE index fell 2.2 percent to close at 8,088.60 after earlier plunging as much as 4.15 percent.

The benchmark BSE index lost 2.2 percent to end at 26,397.71, after earlier losing as much as 4 percent.

For the week, the NSE index fell 1 percent, while the BSE index lost 0.9 percent.

Tata Motors fell the most on both the indexes, tumbling as much as 13.67 percent, while Tata Steel dropped as much as 11.27 percent. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.