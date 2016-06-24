Indian shares close 2 pct lower after Britain votes to exit EU

June 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Friday, their biggest single-day percentage fall since Feb. 11, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, sending global markets sharply lower.

The NSE index fell 2.2 percent to close at 8,088.60 after earlier plunging as much as 4.15 percent.

The benchmark BSE index lost 2.2 percent to end at 26,397.71, after earlier losing as much as 4 percent.

For the week, the NSE index fell 1 percent, while the BSE index lost 0.9 percent.

Tata Motors fell the most on both the indexes, tumbling as much as 13.67 percent, while Tata Steel dropped as much as 11.27 percent. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)