Indian shares end lower on profit-taking
July 18, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end lower on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower for a second consecutive session as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, after rising earlier on positive sentiment due to a good monsoon.

The NSE index fell 0.38 percent to end at 8,508.70 after earlier gaining as much as 0.54 percent.

The BSE index lost 0.32 percent to close at 27,746.66, after rising as much as 0.64 percent.

ICICI Bank fell 0.9 percent, ending down for a second session after surging 11.7 percent this month as of July 14.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

