Indian shares end higher on global cues, Tata Motors gains

July 4 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose to a 10-month high on Monday as Tata Motors rallied after posting stellar auto sales for June, with broader sentiment underpinned by a continued recovery in global markets from Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.51 percent at 8,370.70, after rising nearly 3 percent in the past five sessions. It hit its highest level since Aug. 20, 2015 earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.49 percent higher at 27,278.76, after rising as much as 0.89 percent earlier in the session to its highest since Oct. 26, 2015.

Tata Motors jumped 2.5 percent after the company reported an 8 percent jump in its total passenger and commercial vehicle for June.

