Indian shares end slightly lower; ICICI Bank falls
August 2, 2016 / 10:43 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end slightly lower; ICICI Bank falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors saw recent strong gains as overdone, though sentiment was broadly supported by hopes parliament will soon pass a revamped goods and services tax.

The NSE Bank Index eased 0.2 pct, falling for a third consecutive session. The sub-index had surged 36 percent from March to July.

ICICI Bank fell 1.7 percent, extending declines to a second session after posting disappointing earnings on Friday.

The broader NSE index fell 0.16 percent to 8,622.9 points, after earlier rising as much as 0.59 percent. The benchmark BSE index lost 0.08 percent to 27,981.71 points, after earlier gaining as much as 0.61 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
