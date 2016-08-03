FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall for 4th straight session; GST awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell as much as 1 percent on Wednesday, posting their fourth straight session of losses, as markets await the outcome on the goods and services tax bill with investors booking profit in recent outperformers.

The broader NSE index ended 0.91 percent lower at 8,544.85. The benchmark BSE index ended 1.02 percent lower at 27,697.51, its lowest closing in over 3 weeks. The indexes posted their biggest percentage fall since June 24.

Automakers and logistics stocks fell as investors remained wary of the ongoing tax debate in parliament. These sectors are expected to benefit from a more unified tax system.

Maruti Suzuki India fell 2.3 percent. The stock hit a record high on Tuesday on robust July sales. Transport Corp of India lost 5.1 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
