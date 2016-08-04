FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge higher; GST implementation concerns remain
August 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Indian shares edge higher; GST implementation concerns remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Thursday, as investors welcomed the long-awaited passage of the goods and services tax (GST), though gains were tempered by concerns about the amount of work needed to bring the reforms into reality.

The broader NSE index ended 0.07 percent higher at 8,551.10 points, after rising as much as 0.66 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.06 percent higher at 27,714.37 points, after gaining as much as 0.81 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
