FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares edge higher; govt says to infuse funds in banks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares edge higher; govt says to infuse funds in banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday as state-run banks gained after the government said it would infuse 229.15 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) in 13 state-run banks this fiscal year as part of a previously announced plan.

Those gains helped offset earlier losses after sliding oil prices hit Asian markets and retail heavyweight Hindustan Unilever posted disappointing volume growth.

The BSE index rose 0.15 percent to 27,787.62, after earlier falling as much as 0.39 percent.

The broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent to 8,528.55, after falling as much as 0.38 percent earlier in the day.

State Bank of India rose 0.37 percent, but Hindustan Unilever fell 2.9 percent.

For the midday report, see ($1 = 67.1500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.