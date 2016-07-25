FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rise 1.1 pct; G20 policymakers provide boost
July 25, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Indian shares rise 1.1 pct; G20 policymakers provide boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE index rose to a one-year high on Monday, as sentiment got a boost after G20 policymakers agreed on the need to support measures for global growth.

Recent laggards Infosys and State Bank of India ended the session ended up 0.8 and 2.9 percent respectively.

The broader NSE index rose 1.11 percent to end at 8,635.65, after earlier hitting its highest since July 23, 2015. The index was earlier down 0.28 percent.

The benchmark index closed up 1.05 percent after reaching its highest since Aug. 11, 2015.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru)

