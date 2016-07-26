FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower ahead of meet on GST bill
July 26, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end lower ahead of meet on GST bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday after the broader NSE index hit a one-year high as investors booked profits ahead of a state ministers' meeting to discuss the Goods and Services Tax bill.

The NSE index ended 0.52 percent down at 8590.65, after two consecutive sessions of gains, after touching a year high of 8644.90.

The BSE index pared early gains and closed 0.42 percent down at 27,976.52.

India's second-largest drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd was the biggest percentage loser on the NSE index after its June-quarter profit slumped 75 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

